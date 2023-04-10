Mum shares the Amazon Beach Product she thinks is a must-have, but nobody believes her.

MUM! But not all agree with her recommendations.

With her latest advice for beach-goers, TikToker @kortneyandkarlee has been making waves with her following.

5 The TikTok user @kortneyandkarlee reveals a “must have” beach item, but there are mixed reviews Credit: Tiktok – @kortneyandkarlee

5 This small device attaches to the top end of water bottles Credit: Tiktok – @kortneyandkarlee

Although TikTok’s creator frequently posts “must-have” gadgets to her followers and “life hacks”, this particular post is causing people to be divided.

The video begins with her saying, “If you’re heading to the coast then this gadget is for you.”

The cap is small and purple with what seems like a keyring attached.

She attaches her gadget to a water bottle by using a clip.

She said, “It attaches to your water bottle and is portable.”

She then demonstrates how to use the “showerhead”, and squeezes the water bottles.

After the water has squirted out, the influencer cleans off the sand from her legs and feet.

After a hard day on the beach, this is the perfect way to wash off all that sand.

Although the video received over 125k views and nearly 500 comments, not all are convinced by this quirky gadget.

One user stated, “You have to be kidding.”

One other commentator said: “Just use those free showers.”

Unimpressed users said, “Or poke some holes into the cap”.

@kortneyandkarlee responded: “That would be great!” This keychain is both reusable and can be used as a keychain.

TikToker 2 added that you don’t need a nozzle cap – just pour the water on your head.

@kortneyandkarlee replied also to this comment, saying: “I like the way you can spray it and it doesn’t spill as much water with a cap.”

5 This purple lid is easy to use as a keychain and has tiny holes on the top. Credit: Tiktok – @kortneyandkarlee

5 The gadget attaches to the water bottle, creating a mini-shower. Credit: Tiktok – @kortneyandkarlee