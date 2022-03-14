Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’Before you make a bedroom admission

For quite some time, the drama between Kanye West & Pete Davidson has been ongoing. Since the Saturday Night LiveKim Kardashian West, his estranged wife of a while, began dating West. West has made more than his feelings about the relationship public. In the process, he’s Davidson has taken some major shotsAnd even more declared “civil war”You can find him. The comedian has remained relatively quiet about the public jabs. Until now, that is, because alleged texts that Davidson sent West are apparently leaked. He calls Kardashian in them (whom he Instagram has just gone official) “the best mother”And makes a bedroom entrance.
Dave Sirus is a guest writer SNLThese screenshots were shared on the past weekend by, who captured the purported texts. One of the images is (which Page SixPete Davidson makes some clear declarations (confirmed to be legitimate texts). The comedian was not only supportive of his famous girlfriend, but also appeared strong for himself.
The rapper replied, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”This inspired the 28-yearold King of Staten IslandStar to share a shirtless picture of himself between sheets and say “In bed with your wife.”The comic appeared to then issue a challenge for the “Eazy”While performing, he also offers some very honest thoughts.
Ye’s social media presence and recent interviews have been major topics of discussion over the past few months. Aside from the aforementioned ways he’s chastised Pete Davidson, he’s also criticized Kim Kardashian. He’s spoken extensively about the alleged drama that has stemmed from Kardashian’s co-parenting methodsShe has called her over their daughter North’s TikTok useYou can also. The KardashiansStar has been since They clapped back at their criticismsTheir oldest child, and allegedly wasn’t so happyConcerning the parenting criticisms, she was also not pleased. She was also reported to not be happy with the parenting critiques. Davidson parodied in her ex’s recent music video.
Despite his relationship with Kanye West being rocky, Pete Davidson seemed to be extending an olive branch through his series of texts. Another screenshot shows Davidson saying. “Let me help you, man,” and citing that he’s struggled with mental health issues like West has. He continued:
Ye has not shared any other messages, so it is impossible to know if he will reply. There’s honestly no telling what he might respond, considering his unpredictable social media usage. It is clear that Pete Davidson doesn’t want any attacks on Kim Kardashian or him to continue unanswered. And should any future messages from him remain consistent with these recent ones, Davidson won’t have a problem defending his girlfriend or bringing up their intimate activities.