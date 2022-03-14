Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’Before you make a bedroom admission

For quite some time, the drama between Kanye West & Pete Davidson has been ongoing. Since the Saturday Night LiveKim Kardashian West, his estranged wife of a while, began dating West. West has made more than his feelings about the relationship public. In the process, he’s Davidson has taken some major shots And even more declared “civil war”You can find him . The comedian has remained relatively quiet about the public jabs. Until now, that is, because alleged texts that Davidson sent West are apparently leaked. He calls Kardashian in them (whom he Instagram has just gone official ) “the best mother”And makes a bedroom entrance.

Dave Sirus is a guest writer SNLThese screenshots were shared on the past weekend by, who captured the purported texts. One of the images is (which Page Six Pete Davidson makes some clear declarations (confirmed to be legitimate texts). The comedian was not only supportive of his famous girlfriend, but also appeared strong for himself.

Yo it’s Skete. Please take a moment to calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. … Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. You need to get your fuck on.

The rapper replied, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”This inspired the 28-yearold King of Staten IslandStar to share a shirtless picture of himself between sheets and say “In bed with your wife.”The comic appeared to then issue a challenge for the “Eazy”While performing, he also offers some very honest thoughts.

I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk. You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p—y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.

Ye’s social media presence and recent interviews have been major topics of discussion over the past few months. Aside from the aforementioned ways he’s chastised Pete Davidson, he’s also criticized Kim Kardashian. He’s spoken extensively about the alleged drama that has stemmed from Kardashian’s co-parenting methods She has called her over their daughter North’s TikTok use You can also. The KardashiansStar has been since They clapped back at their criticisms Their oldest child, and allegedly wasn’t so happy Concerning the parenting criticisms, she was also not pleased. She was also reported to not be happy with the parenting critiques. Davidson parodied in her ex’s recent music video .

Despite his relationship with Kanye West being rocky, Pete Davidson seemed to be extending an olive branch through his series of texts. Another screenshot shows Davidson saying. “Let me help you, man,” and citing that he’s struggled with mental health issues like West has. He continued:

It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace. I have your back even though you treat me like s–t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.

Ye has not shared any other messages, so it is impossible to know if he will reply. There’s honestly no telling what he might respond, considering his unpredictable social media usage. It is clear that Pete Davidson doesn’t want any attacks on Kim Kardashian or him to continue unanswered. And should any future messages from him remain consistent with these recent ones, Davidson won’t have a problem defending his girlfriend or bringing up their intimate activities.