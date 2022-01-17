Kanye West Addresses Buying House Opposite Kim Kardashian

Ye claimed he bought a house opposite Kim Kardashian West in order to be close to his children.

It was reported last year that Ye purchased a $4.5m Home near Kardashian West’s Los Angeles home.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,”Yea.

Ye, the artist who was formerly known by Kanye West has confirmed that he purchased a house next to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West. Interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

It was reported that Ye had been arrested in late last year. After Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kim Kardashian moved into Los Angeles opposite.

Ye spoke with Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked about his purchase. He said that he bought it because he wanted to see his children.

​”My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,”Ye said so to the outlet. “They flipped it into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

Ye stated later that he was motivated because he did not spend enough time with him father in his childhood.

“You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to me. He said, ‘I’m going to stay down in Atlanta because of my career,'”West stated.

“Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know.”





Ye then appeared to warn his children that there is no reality in which he will not be with them.

He said: “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t gonna gaslight me.”

Kardashian West filed for divorce against Ye in February 2021, after seven years of marriage. The couple married in May 2014 in a ceremony in Italy, and have four children together — North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 1.

Recent connections have been made between the actor and comedian Pete Davidson. Conversely, the actor Julia Fox — who is best known for her role in the Safdie Brothers film “Uncut Gems” — has publicly confirmed her relationship with Ye in several blog posts for Interview Magazine.