7 Stars Play Martin Luther King Jr. from Jeffrey Wright to David Oyelowo (Video).

Martin Luther King, Jr. was the inspiration for many movies over the years. We are honoring him by taking a look back on the films that looked at his message and struggle.

King’s most famous recnet film is, of course. “Selma,” the 2014 film that raised director Ava DuVernay’s profile and brought the actor who played King, David Oyelowo, into the mainstream.

It’s also credited with launching the #OscarsSoWhite campaign after it was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards but snubbed in all other major categories, triggering immense backlash.

Also read:Watch Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream’ Speech (Video).

Others actors who have portrayed King include “Westworld”The Peabody-winning TV movie stars Jeffrey Wright “Boycott,”This was the Montgomery bus boycotts that followed; and Marvel star Anthony Mackie in “All the Way,”Bryan Cranston starred in a film that depicted how President Lyndon B. Johnson became involved in civil rights struggles.

You can see more MLK performances in this clip.