Alexa Havins and the Actor Have Three Children

Justin Bruening is a talented actor who has been known for many television and film roles. He shares a lovely family life with Alexa. They are both proud parents of three kids.

Justin Bruening is one of many actors who got their start in modeling. He entered McDonald’s, in California shortly after he graduated high school. A modeling agent noticed him. The Nebraskan then starred on a number of popular TV shows including “Grey’s Anatomy.”

He would achieve more than just professional success when he met his future wife on the set of “All My Children” in 2003. Justin Bruening’s entire life changed the moment he stepped foot on set.

Justin Bruening attended the Holiday Party for “Once Upon A Christmas Miracle,” held on 4 December 2018 in Los Angeles. | Source: Getty Images

What is Justin Bruening’s wife?

Bruening and Havins were introduced on their first day of work. Both were relatively young at the time and new in the business, but this wasn’t enough to make their nerves go berserk on their very first day. When they first met, instead of giggling with butterflies in the stomach, they were both filled with excitement.

Bruening recalled his instant attraction to his New co-starThey laugh at how stupid they looked when they met for the first time. The two were in love with one another. They were both smitten from the very beginning. Even the other cast members, like Cameron Mathison (who played Ryan Lavery), could see that.

Justin Bruening (left) and Alexa havins (right) at the premiere of “Loverboy”. New York City, April 6, 2006. Source: | Source: Getty Images

Justin Bruening Family Life

Bruening, Havins and their friends quickly fell in love after meeting each other on “All My Children.” The couple married in 2005. They are happily married. They were married in 2005.

She said that she likes to keep as much of her private life as possible. To spend more quality time with her children and avoid being covered by the news, she doesn’t use social media. Bruening, like his wife avoids the social media to spend more time with their children.

They confessed they were a couple Avoiding social media It can be difficult, but the couple has chosen not to expose their children online to maintain their privacy. They have three children: Zane Bruneing and Lexington Grace Bruening. Their youngest daughter’s name is not public.

Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Justin Bruening has children.

Bruening & Havins reveal some information about their kids but keep them away from the media whenever possible. They also try not to talk about them excessively.