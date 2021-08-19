Kamiyah Mobley Calls Her Kipnapper “Mom” After Being Returned To Her Biological Parents

Certain bonds are unbreakable. Such a bond Kamiyah Mobley has with the woman who abducted her. Nineteen years after the incident, she is back to her biological parents, but she still calls her kidnapper “mom”. Kamiyah misses her and she is counting days for bail from the prison.

In a recent interview, Kamiyah Mobley portrayed her despair and revealed that she still loves Williams, her 52 years-old kidnapper, who was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment. Moreover, as per reports Mobley still resides in William’s Walterboro, South Carolina house and is getting acquainted with her real parents.

Back in 1998, a heartbreaking incident took place in the Florida hospital. Gloria Williams disguised as a nurse abducts Kamiyah Mobley, a newborn baby of Shanara Mobley. Williams kidnapped her and raise her as Alexis Manigo. But after a wild search of almost nineteen years, Willaims is caught red-handed. DNA tests revealed that the girl titled Alexis Manigo is actually the lost daughter of Shanara Mobley, Kamiyah Mobley.

A Long Wait!!

Losing her first baby was a big shock for Shanara. But she never gave up on the search. With hopes turning to disappear, Shanara’s strong belief has proved to be lucky for her. Over the next 19 years, a mother with an immense love for her child would bake cakes for Kamiyah on her birthday.

Getting Back To Her Biological Parents!!

The police had performed DNA tests to uncover the truth and Alexis Manigo was confirmed to be Shanara Mobley’s daughter, Kamiyah Mobley. With the arrest of Gloria Williams for kidnapping a newborn baby, Kamiyah is returned to her biological parents, who have been waiting for their daughter for nineteen years.

Defending Williams!!

Although Kamiyah has united with her biological father and mother, the memories with the woman she spent nineteen years of her life with are still haunting her. She adored Williams and though her mother was labeled a criminal for kidnapping her, Mobley quoted, “From that one mistake, I was given a good life. I was, I had everything I needed. I had love especially.”

Her mother got shocked by Kamiyah’s defensive tone towards Williams. The relationship constraints between her and her newly found daughter had led to the roads of bitterness. In an interview, Shanara revealed her sparrow and revealed that sometimes she wishes that Kamiyah had never been rescued.