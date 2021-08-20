Bizzare Indian Man Bites Snkes Back As a Revenge!

Internet is loaded with stories. Whether it’s some hilarious incidents or tales of bravery, several stories have left the audience mesmerized. Such an extraordinary story is coming out from an Indian from Odisha. The man has gone viral, sharing his bizarre confrontation tale with a snake.

A man from Odisha has turned the limelight with his brave deed. Following his deadly encounter with a venomous snake that bites him, the man is now the talk of the city. From Jaipur to Kanyakumari, his man is on every Internet user’s lips. The Odisha man named Kishore Badra revealed that he has bitten a deadly snake to death, punishing it for its deed.

Amazing Adventure Of Kishore Badra!!

Man bites snake & drinks its blood as revenge, walks with dead snake in mouth; pic surfaces #news #dailyhunt https://t.co/YK46tqZ4Et — Dailyhunt (@DailyhuntApp) August 12, 2021

The 45-years-old brave Odisha Citizen, Kishore Badra, revealed his bravery. His story of bizarre confrontation has hit the Internet to shock the audience. According to Badra, a few days back, he was on his way to his work. However, walking on a paddy field, Badra felt a sharp pain in his leg. When he turned on the flash to investigate the matter he found a poisonous snake.

While most of the people would have fainted in Badra’s place, he showcased insane bravery. He found the venomous krait rolling on the field. Badra burst out in anger and decided to punish the reptile. He quickly grabbed the snake and lifted it in his hands. He captivated the snake and started biting it till it received some life-threatening injuries.

After the snake took its last breath, Badra returned to his home in Gambharipatia village. Badra was incredibly proud of his insane adventure and he exhibited the krait to his near and dear ones, boasting of his extraordinary escapades.

Tons of villagers and local citizens heard about the brave deed of Badra and suggested him to get a checkup at a nearby hospital. However, Badra rejected the advice and visited a local medicine man. The local healer examined the man, and he returned home perfectly fit. When he was asked about his health conditions, Badra reported, “Even though I bit the venomous snake, I did not feel any complexities. I reached out to a traditional healer in the village and he cured me.”