Virgin River Season 4 Release Date & Hot Updates – Filming Is Underway!

With the wrap-up of Netflix’s top-rated romantic drama show, “Virgin River’s” Season 3, the anticipations for the next installment started. Although the streaming king has not yet been officially announced, we have some good news for the fans. Check out everything we know below.

“Virgin River” is one of the premium American romantic drama shows on Netflix. With an average rating of over 7.3/10 stars, the show is officially adopted from Robyn Carr’s popular novel coming under the same name. The show debuted on Netflix back on December 6, 2019, and it recently wrapped up its third installment. But, the craze of the series has compelled the fans to crave more. So, will there be a new season of Virgin River?

Thankfully, Netflix has shown the green light to a brand new season of “Virgin River” and the show is gearing up to drop its fourth installment on our screens. Here is all we know about the latest season.

“Virgin River” Season 4 Filming Now!!

Although Netflix has tried to keep it a secret for a long. But, finally, leaks popped out highlighting that shooting for “Virgin River” Season 4 is underway. Earlier reports suggested that the filming of the new season was due at the end of July or in early August. But, now we have the confirmation from Watershed Grill’s Instagram post that the filming is on as of August 17.

When Will The New Season Land On Netflix? Virgin River Season 4 Release Date

With the filming taking place in August 2021, it will be pretty unfair to expect a new season this year. Although Netflix has not offered any solid date, or leaks about the release of Virgin River Season 4, we are speculating on an official comeback of the show in the second or third quarter of 2022. Fingers crossed and let’s hope for a speedy arrival of Season 4.

Virgin River Season 4 – What To Expect?

The climax of Season 3 introduced us to some turning pieces and insane drama. Tons of questions were left unaddressed. While the most prominent one revolves around Mel’s pregnancy. So, who is Mel’s child’s father? Virgin River Season 4 will unwrap some interesting questions.

Make sure to stay tuned as we will keep you updated with the fresh news about “Virgin River” Season 4.