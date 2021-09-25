Kali Uchis wins “Latin Pop” Album of the Year at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Following her win at the Grammys earlier this year, Kali Uchis just took home her first Billboard Latin Music Award.

At Thursday night’s ceremony, which took place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, the Colombian singer won the award for “Latin Pop” Album of the Year. This year marked Uchis’ first time nominated for a Billboard Latin Music Award, and as a finalist in seven categories, she was among the most nominated in 2021.

The star’s hit song “telepatía” recently surpassed 1.4 billion global streams. In June, the song hit #1 at Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts in the same week and was #1 on Latin Digital Song Sales for 10 weeks. The track is the longest-running Spanish-language song by a solo act on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade, staying on the charts for 23 weeks and peaking at #10 on the Global 200.

This was already a big year for Uchis, who previously won her first Grammy for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada for their collaboration, “10%.” She was also nominated for her first Latin American Music Award for Favorite Pop Album and was the only female nominated in the category. She also won “Canción Alternativa Rock/Indie” and “Artista Revelación” at Premios Nuestra Tierra in May and her first award at the Univision Premios Juventud awards in July for Nueva Generación – Femenina (New Female Artist).

Kali is set to perform at the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards broadcast on PBS on October 8, where she will be recognized as the 2021 “Inspira Honoree.” In another effort to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Uchis is the face of Amazon Music’s new global playlist FLUENT, which includes her cover of Selena Quintanilla’s “Si Una Vez.”

Outside of music, the singer is making just as big a splash in the world of fashion, recently unveiling her new self-designed, sustainable denim collection made in Colombia, OBSESIÓN. These jeans were her first product from Bodied By Uchis, her debut clothing line.

Fans of Kali Uchis can see the singer as she joins Tyler, The Creator on his North American tour in support of his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The tour, which kicks off in February 2022, will also feature support from Vince Staples and Texas rapper Teezo Touchdown, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.





