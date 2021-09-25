Dear Deidre Guides Greedy Son

DEAR DEIDRE: HOW can I stop sponging off my generous mum?
I’m a 19-year-old boy, and I often borrow money from her so I can buy things I want.
I assume she takes advantage of this by always saying yes. I don’t always repay her.
That makes her feel guilty and sad.
I’m not good at managing money. I’m a terrible money manager.
DEIDRE SAYS: You need to start taking responsibility for your own spending, and not rely on her kindness.
Stick to your budget. Family Finances is a support package that could be helpful.
You can set up a formal payment schedule if you have to borrow more money.