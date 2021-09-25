Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson’s cancer death & reveals his last words to her

SEX and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker broke her silence on the death of her friend and co-star Willie Garson with an emotional tribute, including his last words to her.

The 56-year-old actress shared a gallery of sweet photos of the two of them together – talking, laughing, and simply enjoying each other’s company.

Willie, who starred on Sex and the City and White Collar, died earlier this week at the age of 57 from pancreatic cancer, his obituary revealed.

Alongside photos of her and her onscreen BFF, Sarah wrote: “It’s been unbearable. Sometimes, silence can be a declaration. The gravity. Anguish. The loss of a friendship of 30+ years.

“A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

She continued: “Willie. Your company is something I will always remember. You can also replay our last moments together.

“I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence is a void that I will fill by blessing these memories, and all those that remain hidden.

“My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen.

“You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words. “Great bangles all around.” Yes.

“Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ​“

