Kaitlyn, Bachelorette from Kaitlyn-Bristowe, said she has hormonal depression

Kaitlyn, a former contestant on ‘Bachelorette,’ said that she experiences hormonal depression during periods.

Many people who experience periods may have mental health problems like PMS or PMDD.

Bristowe stated that the condition makes her anxious, depressed and spiraling.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former "Bachelorette" contestant shares her struggles with period-related hormones



depression



” in an Instagram post on Monday.

Bristowe said her periods usually bring bouts of anxiety, depression, and emotional instability that used to leave her feeling “bat shit CRAZY.”

“I never put two and two together that it was always around the same time,”Bristowe wrote. “Hormones are the devil and they are stronger than me. I just wanna crawl into my own bed and cry today. But I have no time.”

It puts my relationship through difficult times, it puts us in shameful spirals and I just sat on an 8 hour flight talking myself out.



Panic attack



She continued.

Bristowe isn’t the only one. According to The Harvard School of MedicineAt least 20% of women who have periods suffer from a menstrual-related mood disorder.

These conditions include premenstrual syndromePremenstrual dysphoria (PMS), and premenstrual syndrome (PMDD).

PMS symptoms include tender breasts, cramps and mild mood changes. But, at least 5% to 8 percent of men who experience PMS have more severe PMDD symptoms. This includes debilitating mood swings that are associated with the physical pain from their period.

People with PMDD experience intense lows and anxiety during and after their periods.

A woman’s hormonal cycle can be affected by hormonal changes. serotonin deficiencyThis can lead to mood swings, debilitating anxiety, and depression that are closer to the end of a person’s period.

PMDD symptoms usually appear two weeks before an individual’s period. Harvard Health Publishing.

Similar to the spirals Bristowe described Johns Hopkins Medicine states these symptoms include agitation, insomnia, aggression, anxiety, and depression.

According to Dr. Andrea ChisholmAn OB/GYN at Cambridge Health Alliance, Dr. Peter D., said that PMDD is often misdiagnosed and dismissed as a minor concern by doctors, which can lead to further complications in the long-term.

“Sometimes they go undiagnosed, being told they are just hormonal and need to get over it. And sometimes they are overdiagnosed,” Chisholm wrote. “Unfortunately it is all-too common for PMDD women to be wrongly diagnosed.”



Bipolar disorder



.”

People with PMDD should seek treatment and not ignore their symptoms. PMDD TreatmentsYou can manage it by changing your diet, hormone therapy or anti-depressants. There is no one-size-fits all approach.