Andrew Garfield used 'Grief to prepare for 'Tick... Boom!'

Andrew Garfield, his “unexpressed love”For his mother who died in 2008, he was able to get started. “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

He said that working on the film was similar to sewing. “up the wounds”Since her death in 2019.

“We all know somewhere deep down that life is sacred. Life is short,”Stephen Colbert was told by he.

Andrew Garfield stated that his “unexpressed love”For his mother, who died in 2008 This helped him to become a character “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Garfield portrays Jonathan Larson, the late composer, in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix film. Based on Larson’s stage musical of that name. “Tick, Tick… Boom!”The composer is about to turn thirty and struggles creatively as he navigates the world of his career and relationships. Larson, who was 35 years old at the time of his famous rock musical, died from an aortic aneurysm in 1996. “Rent”Off-Broadway Previews: According to BBC.

During a recent appearance “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,”Garfield claimed that while working on the film he was inspired by Garfield’s experience. “got to sing Jonathan Larson’s unfinished song while simultaneously singing for my mother,” Who died in 2019.

He said that working on the film helped him “heal” “sew up the wounds”You can stop losing “the most beautiful person that I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

“It’s only a beautiful thing. This is all the unexpressed love, right?”The actor spoke to Stephen Colbert, gesturing to his father and brother in the audience. “The grief that will remain with us, you know, until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, right? No matter if someone lives till 60, 15, or, you know, 99.”

Garfield stated that he hoped the “grief”The possibility of his mother dying “stays with me because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her”Even though they “all told her every day she was the best of us.”

He also added: “We all know somewhere deep down that life is sacred. Life is short and we’d better just be here as much as possible with each other, holding onto each other.”

Garfield In an interview with New York Times, he previously stated the following:In September of last year, his mother passed away just before the coronavirus pandemic began. “a long battle with pancreatic cancer.”

The newspaper reported that he initially was hesitant to share the news about his wife’s death with the world. But he eventually decided to do so because it was important. “a universal experience.”

“I’ve lost people before, but one’s mother is a different thing,”He said. “It’s the person that gives you life no longer being here. Nothing can prepare you for that kind of cataclysm.”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”Is



Streaming



Now is the time



Netflix



.