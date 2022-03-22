Kaitlyn Aristowe Explains Why She Won’t Host The Bachelorette

Kaitlyn BristoweThe journey to hosting The Bachelorette has come to an end.

The 36-year-old star confirmed that she would not be returning to host the upcoming season 19 of the ABC dating show on her podcast On The Vine. Last week The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer told viewers on After The Final Rose that he would return to help leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia find love.

“I saw at the end of the finale, Jesse was announcing the two Bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that,” Kaitlyn explained on March 22. “So, I guess spoiler alert, I’m not coming back.”

While Kaitlyn admits she has a bit of FOMO with not retuning, she recognizes she’s had a “wild year” and could use a little down time to focus on other things, like her upcoming nuptials to Jason Tartick.

‘I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad,” she said. “I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them. But I also do want to prioritize being at home with Jason and start planning my wedding and catch up on my businesses.”

The Spade and Sparrows Wine founder even described the shake up as “blessing in disguise.”

“There’s a lot of exciting things coming up in the next few months, and it all just feels very overwhelming,” she explained. “But I guess it’s that saying like, you can have it all, but you can’t have it all at once. I will be sad though. I want to be there to support them, but that’s the update.”

Sharing the gig with fellow former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn took overHosting duties for seasons 17 18 of The Bachelorette, after longtime host Chris Harrison “stepped down”After being criticised for his defense of a contestant, he was forced to resign in February 2021. The BachelorRacism is being accused

She’s now supportive of Jesse taking over the reins and saying: “I think Jesse’s amazing. He’ll be a great host and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachael in any way that he can.”

Kaitlyn burst onto Bachelor Nation’s scene in 2015, when she competed to win the affections Chris Soules on season 19 of The Bachelor. She took over the lead on season 11 of The BacheloretteThey were engaged in the next year. Shawn Booth. Although their relationship fizzled out three years later, Kaitlyn went on to compete on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars Partner Artem Chigvintsev and went home with the Mirrorball Trophy.