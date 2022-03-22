Russian State TV Slams Marina Ovsyannikova, On-Air Journalist for Protesting the British Spy

Russian government-run public television network Channel One has finally responded to a journalist’s on-air protest that went viral, accusing her of being a “British spy,”According to a translation from its reaction segment.

Marina Ovsyannikova caught the world’s attention early last week when she interrupted a live Channel One newscast, shouting “Stop the war!”And holding up a sign reading, “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”She was taken into court and fined. However, she continued to speak out, declaring that her protest was not over. “spontaneous.”

Channel One presented a completely different theory.

According to a Twitter thread Max Seddon, chief of the Financial Times’ bureau in Moscow, the public broadcasting network accused Ovsyannikova of being a spy for the U.K., saying she “betrayed [her] country and all of us … coldly, duplicitously, for a bonus.”

Channel One has finally responded to Marina Ovsyannikova’s on-air protest. Kirill Kleimyonov accuses her, the head of news, of being a British spy. He stated that she had. “betrayed [her] country and all of us … coldly, duplicitously, for a bonus.” pic.twitter.com/1tHDmaVNpD — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 21, 2022

Seddon tweeted that Seddon was the Channel One anchor and that Ovsyannikova is like Judas in the Gospels. “Treason is always someone’s personal choice … But you need to call things like they are. … If they had called the well-known deed in exchange for 30 pieces of silver an act of passion, world history would have gone very differently.”

Ovsyannikova previously stated that there was no pretext for her demonstration.

“I decided to do it spontaneously,” Ovsyannikova, who was an employee of Russia’s Channel One, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour last week. “But the decision was brewing for quite a long time. Lately, I have been feeling cognitive dissonance, more and more, between my beliefs and what we say on air.”