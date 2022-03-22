Russian Troops Smash Security Cameras in Ukrainian Apartments

According to the United Nations, 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, and those remaining describe living in a war zone as hell.

Russian soldiers were captured on camera forcing their entry into an apartment block in a Kyiv suburb.

They used rifle barrels to destroy the security cameras inside the elevators. The New York Times obtained surveillance footage that showed the invaders entering to take over sniper positions.

“It shows how Putin is on his heels, off his timeline, ratcheting up his force to terror, actually dragging Ukrainian citizens out of their homes. It’s extraordinary these atrocities — particularly in the urban centers,”Richard Newton, retired Air Force Lt. General, told Inside Edition.

In the meantime, unarmed crowds are chanting in Kherson’s southern city. “go home”They were able to defeat the Russian armored vehicles on the main square. Their victory was short-lived. The Russians returned and dispersed the crowds with live rounds.

A missile strike targeting a shopping center in Kyiv’s capital caused a massive fireball to erupt. Now, the mall is a pile of moldering rubble.