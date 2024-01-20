Kailyn Lowry Reveals Pregnancy Plans After Welcoming Baby No. 6 and 7 – Find Out Now!

Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Twin Babies With Elijah Scott – Says She’s Officially “Done” With Expanding Her Family

Kailyn Lowry’s Tubal Ligation Procedure: Mom of Seven Calls It Quits

Kailyn Lowry is overjoyed after welcoming her twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott, marking her as a mom of seven. The Teen Mom 2 star candidly shared that she’s decided she’s officially “done” with expanding her family after her recent pregnancy and childbirth journey.

Kailyn’s Decision to Get a Tubal Ligation

On the Jan. 19 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous,” the 31-year-old revealed, “I got a tubal.” She underwent tubal ligation, a surgical procedure to block the fallopian tubes, immediately after delivering her baby twins via C-section. Sharing her experience, Kailyn explained that while the procedure felt quite lengthy, she was determined to witness the removal of her fallopian tubes, emphasizing that they were “definitely longer than I thought they were.”

Reflecting on Her Decision

Despite having no regrets about her choice, Kailyn also admitted to having “quick glimmers of thoughts” about whether she made the right decision for her family, particularly after being discharged from the hospital. This life-changing decision follows the arrival of her twins and adds to her role as mom to her other children: Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, Creed, 3 (with ex Chris Lopez), and baby Rio, with Elijah.

In conclusion, Kailyn’s openness about her journey of motherhood and family planning reflects her courage and honesty, striking a chord with other parents grappling with similar decisions.