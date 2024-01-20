Discover the ‘Pearl of the Adriatic’ for only £26 with crystal-clear waters and world-class cuisine!

Discover the Magic of Dubrovnik: More Than Just a Fairytale City

Dubrovnik is known as the Pearl of the Adriatic for good reason – the impeccably preserved Croatian city is a real treasure. Wandering its cobbled streets or looking across the sparkling turquoise sea from its imposing medieval walls, it’s easy to imagine you’re in a fairytale — or at least an episode of Game Of Thrones, which famously was filmed here.

But it’s more than just a living museum. It’s also a place to enjoy world-class food, crystal-clear waters and spectacular sunsets.

Explore the Beauty of Dubrovnik: A Must-Visit Destination

IT’S breathtakingly beautiful, compact enough to explore in a weekend and blessed with a mild climate which means days without sun are rare. Perched on the stunning Adriatic coastline, it’s also a perfect base for exploring Croatia’s other gorgeous islands, with frequent ferries. It’s a favourite destination for cruise ships, which means the Unesco-listed city can get crowded at times, but if you visit in early spring or late autumn it is far quieter.

Experience Dubrovnik Through Its Charming Streets

STAY within Dubrovnik’s old city walls and you can go everywhere on foot, as it’s completely pedestrianised and small enough to easily navigate. From the elegant Stadun, the city’s main street, dive into narrow back streets and don’t be afraid to climb up cobbled steps to the town’s outer reaches where around 800 locals still enjoy a traditional way of life.

Get a Panoramic View of Dubrovnik: Bucket List-Worthy Experience

FOR a view that’s better than any postcard, take the cable car up Mount Srd, which rises nearly 1,400ft above the old town. On a clear day you can see for almost 40 miles. That’s why they built an imperial fortress up here in the Napoleonic era, which now houses a museum dedicated to the 1991-1995 civil war.

Savor the Culinary Delights of Dubrovnik

THE food scene leans heavily on delectably fresh fish right out of the Adriatic. The downside is that eating out in Dubrovnik can be a little pricey, so a good tip is to visit in October. This is when the city enjoys a month-long Good Food Festival which sees its top restaurants offer special set menus at bargain prices.

Unwind and Enjoy the Sunset in Dubronvik

SUNSET in Dubrovnik is to be savoured, and there’s no better place to enjoy it than Buza Bar. Perched precariously on the rocks below the city walls, it’s a rough and ready place with pumping music and a lively crowd that give it a party feel.

Where to Stay in Dubrovnik: A Luxurious Experience Awaits

FOR a real treat, try The Pucic Palace in the heart of the old town, a stunning 17th-century baroque building stuffed full of art. In the low season rooms start at £172, rising to £500 in the summer. A more budget option outside the city walls is Hotel Lero, where prices range from £66 to £123 and you can enjoy a luxurious pool and easy access to the beach.

Plan Your Trip to Dubrovnik

GETTING THERE: EasyJet flies twice-weekly from Gatwick to Dubrovnik between November and March from £25.99 each way. See easyjet.com. Croatia Airlines offers three-weekly connecting flights with Frankfurt from October to April from €192 (£165) return. See croatiaairlines.com.

STAYING THERE: Rooms at Hotel Lero start at €77 (£66) a night. See hotel-lero.hr. Find out more with mobile app Explore Croatia, explorecroatia.croatia.hr/en-gb.