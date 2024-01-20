Unveiling the Secret: How Taylor Swift Quietly Penned the Hit Film Argylle

By Amy Comfi
Entertainment

Did Taylor Swift Secretly Write “Argylle”? The Wild Conspiracy Theory Explained

Who Really Wrote “Argylle”?

The Taylor Swift-Elly Conway conspiracies spiraled so much that, at a certain point, “Argylle” director Matthew Vaughn felt compelled to say something. As he told Rolling Stone, his daughter was the first person to tell him about the theory and even she insisted that the book was “secretly” written by Swift. Vaughn said that no matter how much he protested, his daughter remained totally convinced.

Debunking the Theory

“There is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it’s not Taylor Swift,” Vaughn told the outlet. “And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and center, and I don’t want to be a part of that club.”

The Swifties’ Dedication

After denying that Swift is the real author of “Argylle,” Vaughn did have to admit that Swifties did their homework when it comes to their hypotheses. “I did read the conspiracies and I was like, wow, they don’t leave a stone unturned!” he remarked. “But it’s not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn’t write the book.”

