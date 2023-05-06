Just in time for coronation, the UK resort offers a spa retreat with a royal theme.

Are you looking for a vacation fit for royalty?

Then Staffordshire’s Moddershall Oaks has the answer.

There is a Kelo sauna, an outdoor heated Vitality Pool and a Hydrotherapy Spa.

Whether you want to prep your look before stepping out as Queen of your own Coronation party – or pamper yourself like a princess and hide away from the celebrations – the award-winning resort’s Royally Spoilt spa break is sure to fit the bill.

This private estate is situated on 72 acres of countryside. the ten-bedroom boutique hotel It is impossible to describe the spa as anything but palatial.

Even my teenager son was blown away with the level of service, luxury and style.

It may seem like royalty to feel the soft, smooth bedding and crisp linen napkins. The attentive staff will anticipate all your needs.

Before you step foot into the spa, your experience will be a stately one.

Driving in through the palace-style wrought iron gates, you’re treated to a stunning view of an ornamental lake and sweeping drive leading up to the resort.

As you check in at the delicately scented reception, you are handed a glass of fizzing elderflower – one of the new King’s favourite tipples.

This resort is made up of a country house and a barn converted into a stylish retreat. It has a Kelo Sauna, a state-of the-art fitness center, a first-class restaurant, a heated outdoor vitality pool as well as hydrotherapy facilities.

Five-star accommodations offer discreet double and twin rooms that overlook open parkland.

There’s even an outdoor spa bath that can be booked privately for free by guests, where you can soak and drink champagne under the stars.

For stressed guests, I’d recommend the 25-minute calming Crown Chakra Massage.

The relaxing treatment aims to improve your energy flow and rejuvenate your skin – and it’s included in the price.

In addition to the traditional steam room and swimming pool, this spa features a foot reflexology bath.

The afternoon tea is another thoughtful touch.

Ours was taken at 3pm just like Queen Elizabeth is famous for.

Served overlooking the lake, the spread includes Her Majesty’s favourite scones, mini cakes, Earl Grey tea and cucumber sandwiches.

Even the resort has its very own sleeping lounge

There's even an outdoor spa bath that can be booked privately for free by guests

To finish it off, we have a Kir Royale.

A two-course evening meal is also included. Oak House restaurantEnjoy a delicious breakfast that has won awards.

The two restaurants both focus on seasonal, locally-sourced produce.

Our new King is renowned for working late and barely taking a break, so he may benefit from the resort’s Sleeping Lounge.

The hotel offers a comfortable daybed, luxurious blankets and a firepit indoor to help you drift off to sleep.

The Royals can benefit from a quick 15 minute nap.

When you’ve finally finished indulging, enjoy the resort’s Woodland Trail.

Herons and woodpeckers were spotted in the lake.

As the King is known for saying, “I hope I leave things behind a little bit better than I found them” – and this is exactly what Moddershall Oaks will do for you.

Royally spoilt is a spa day starts at £160pp, while the Royally Spoilt spa break starts at £450pp, based on two sharing a studio suite.