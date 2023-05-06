Taylor Swift Announces Speak Now Release Date

Taylor Swift Has spoken

The pop star revealed on May 5 that a new version of her album from 2010 will be released at Nashville’s stop of The Eras Tour. Speak Now. The enchanting revelation came just as she played “Sparks Fly,” the fifth single from the record, as one of her two surprise songs of the night.

As the cover of the forthcoming book, she said: “I would prefer to think than I speak about it.” Speak now (Taylor’s Version). flashed across screens at the Nissan Stadium, “I thought I would show you.” (Cover of the book can be viewed by clicking here.)

The new album will be released on July 7. This album contains 22 tracks including 6 previously unreleased tunes from the vault.

I first made Speak NowA message Shared to Taylor’s Instagram Announcing the rerecording, read. The songs from that time were marked by brutal honesty, diaristic confessions unfiltered and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”