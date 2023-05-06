Google reveals Android phones run slower if you make long list of mistakes – check your settings right now

If you’ve ever felt frustrated by your Pixel running slow, then these tricks will help.

Many useful tools and settings are available on Android devices.

1 The performance of the Pixel can be improved in many ways Credit: Getty

Because these machines are complex, they often slow down.

You may be frustrated when your phone lags and doesn’t respond as quickly as you would like.

There are several ways that you can improve the performance of your computer.

We have listed a few ways you can speed up your smartphone today.

Restart your device

To troubleshoot your Pixel, you should always restart your phone.

To do this on Pixel 5a and earlier, press your phone’s Power button For about 30 seconds, or until you see your phone start up again.

And on Pixel 6 and later, press and hold the Power and Volume up Press the buttons and hold them for a couple of seconds. Then tap Restart.

UPDATE YOUR SOFTWARE

A bug or glitch can cause your phone to be slow.

Update your software to fix these problems.

Open the Settings app on your smartphone and, near to the bottom of it, select System.

Scroll until you locate System update – here, you will see your phone’s update status, just follow the steps on the screen.

Check Storage

If your storage space is full, it could be that the phone’s performance is slowing.

Open the Settings application on your smartphone and select Storage.

When your smartphone has less than 10% of available storage, problems tend to occur.

As a way to free up some space, you could use a microSD memory card. This will increase the number of apps and media that can be stored on your device.

This allows for large data transfers from the phone to another device.