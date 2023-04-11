Why is Claudette so well-known in Murder Mystery 2?

What role is Claudette playing in Murder Mystery 2? HITC looks at her past roles.

If you look back at 2019, 2019 was an important year in which the whodunnit returned and viewers have been looking for new adventures. Knives Out, Murder Mystery and other shows were featured in 2019.

Murder Mystery 2 was premiered on the platform Friday, March 31, and brought back viewers Nick Spitz and Audrey Spitz. It was reprised by Adam Sandler (and Jennifer Aniston) respectively.

The couple’s second adventure sees them quit their jobs to be detectives. However, their first case is unexpectedly a surprise when their friend, Maharajah, kidnaps the couple after inviting him to his wedding.

With a cast including Mark Strong and more, you’re sure to find yourselves familiar with a whole host of faces. What role does Claudette play in Murder Mystery 2?

What role does Claudette play in Murder Mystery 2: Who is she?

Claudette is played by French actress Mélanie Laurent in Murder Mystery 2 and the 40-year-old may be familiar thanks to a string of notable roles.

She’s no stranger to a Netflix blockbuster, having starred in the role of Two in the 2021 action film 6 Underground alongside Ryan Reynolds, with Michael Bay in the director’s chair.

Other movie roles also include Quentin Tarantino’s war-epic Inglorious Basterds (Shosanna), Oxygen (Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Hansen), Operation Finale (Hanna Elian), By The Sea (Lea), Enemy (Mary), Now You See Me 2 (Alma Dray), Beginners (Anna), and Paris (Laetitia).

Her character was also featured in Little America (Sylviane).

‘It must be awesome but very enjoyable’

Mélanie was previously interviewed by the official Cannes Film Festival when she was a jury member and was Frequently Asked Questions What directors does she want to be able to work with?

“Women. I haven’t done many films with women. I have never worked with Céline Sciamma, Rebecca Zlotowski, Justine Triet, Emmanuelle Bercot… I think there is a very strong women’s cinema in France, a cinema that moves me and that has existed for a long time, not a cinema that has just arrived because it’s a hot topic right now.”

She added: “It was already there, with a high level of demand. These are women who write beautiful stories and who film people well, and not only women.”

Additionally, she said that she’s “never played a politician, a woman who has fought to change things. Those big speech scenes: it must be awesome but very enjoyable to play.”

Murder Mystery 2 cast

You can check out who joins Mélanie in the Murder Mystery 2 cast alongside their respective roles below:

Mark Strong as Connie Miller

Jodie Turner Smith is Countess Sekou

Enrique Arce as Francisco Perez

Kuhooverma to Saira

Jillian Bell, Susan

Adeel Akhtar becomes Maharajah

John Kani as Col. Ulenga

Zurin Villanueva, Imani

Dany Boon as Inspector Laurent de la Croix

Murder Mystery 2 can be viewed exclusively at Netflix

