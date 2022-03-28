CNN Launches CNN+ Interactive and Distinctive Streaming Platform

CNN+, the cable news giant’s new streaming platform, is launching Tuesday along with eight new daily shows that top brass promises are “different,” “distinctive”…and interactive.

CNN anchor Brian Stelter was joined on Sunday’s “Reliable Sources”Podcast by CNN+ General Manager and Head Of Product, CNN, Andrew Morse (CNN Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Head of CNN+) will give news junkies a sneak peek of what’s to come. The trio broke down the differences between CNN and CNN+, what to expect… and NotWhat to Expect

“CNN is an icon of the cable and satellite age. But now, cable is competing with streaming. And there isn’t a streaming subscription service for TV news in the United States,”Stelter stated this in his introduction.

“… It’s a big deal in the media business because it’s the biggest bet any company has made in the news streaming world.”

As announced last July, CNN+’s lineup will feature several new shows, spanning news, travel, food, culture and more. Stelter will be joined by stars anchors and journalists, including Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, and Audie Cornish. HostPrograms that are daily or weekly.

Stelter said that the paid subscription model was similar to Netflix and HBO Max. “it’s different because you also get live news and interactive interviews.”

CNN+ promises that CNN+ will be more flexible in terms of the length and segment lengths of its shows and programs, without the hard outs and commercial breaks that are part and parcel of cable news. MacCallum outlined three goals for the new service.

“The first is efficiency. We want people to be able to watch what they want to watch, when they want to watch, where they want to watch it,”She spoke. “The second is live. So, we will have eight new shows every day, of best-in-class excellent programming. And the third thing is empowerment. We want to – with Interview Club – allow users and subscribers to really drive the conversation and go deep on the stories that really matter to them.”

Morse was focused on the platform’s functionality “different” “distinctive.”

“With CNN+ having live programming and a massive on-demand library and this interactive platform gives users something that doesn’t exist,”He concluded. “So, it is truly unique.”

Stelter provided an example of Stelter’s preview. “Interview Club,”This program allows users to enter a question in the corner of their screen. Experts will answer it.

Morse stated that CNN+ and CNN+ were two distinct services. “a lot of interplay”Between them “because the audience and service is complimentary.” Yet they’re intended to serve different audience needs. Subscribers will have the ability to choose and customize what news programs they want to see.

The complete interview can be listened to on the “Reliable Sources” podcast, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

For all details, see the video at top.