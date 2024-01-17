Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Welcome Baby Boy – Exclusive First Look at Their Sweet Photo REVEALED!

Josh Duhamel’s Wife Audra Gives Birth to Their First Child Together – See the Adorable First Photo!

JOSH Duhamel and his wife, Audra, have welcomed their first child together.

The couple – who got married in September 2022 – revealed the good news on social media.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Welcome Their First Child – A Bundle of Joy Arrives

In a joint Instagram post, Josh, 50, and Audra, 30, revealed the first photo of their baby boy – which was a black and white photo of the tiny tot’s feet.

They revealed Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel was born on January 11, 2024.

More to follow… For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at The U.S. Sun online. The-Sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures, and must-see videos. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @TheUSSun.