Super Bowl Champion Cut Despite Playoff Success: Inside the $35m Career of Unemployed NFL Star

Leonard Fournette Leaves Bills as Team Heads to Playoffs

Leonard Fournette has terrorized several of the NFL’s best defenses over the years, but now he finds himself seeking a new team as the playoffs unfold. The Buffalo Bills may be gearing up for the Divisional round in the AFC playoffs, but Fournette, at 28 years old, won’t be joining them after being released from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Fournette’s Departure from the Bills

The Bills, as they prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoff showdown, have chosen to make changes within the team, releasing Fournette from their practice squad without announcing any corresponding move for his replacement. Interestingly, the team did elevate two players from the practice squad, wide receiver Andy Isabella and linebacker A.J. Klein, in advance of their upcoming game.

Buffalo’s Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media on Tuesday, expressing the team’s well-wishes for Fournette and acknowledging his contributions. McDermott emphasized that there were no specific reasons relating to Fournette’s conduct that led to his release, highlighting that the decision was simply part of the team’s ongoing efforts to move forward.

Fournette’s Football Career Highlights

Fournette had signed with the Bills’ practice squad in October and had participated in two games for the team towards the end of the season. His last two games with the Bills saw him rushing for 40 yards on 12 carries. Following his upcoming 29th birthday, Fournette, a seven-season veteran of the NFL, is considered for his substantial contributions to the league. His path to the NFL was carved out early in his life, and he made a considerable impact both in college and professional football.

As a highly sought-after five-star recruit, Fournette eventually opted to attend LSU, where he made a significant impression during his three seasons with the team. His talents were recognized when he was chosen as the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following three seasons with the Jaguars, Fournette moved on to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he achieved his crowning moment, winning a Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady and his teammates.

Across his career, Fournette has amassed impressive statistics, having rushed for 4,518 yards and 34 touchdowns, in addition to catching 312 passes for 2,219 yards and seven scores, across 81 games. His contributions to the NFL are a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport.

As Fournette navigates this career transition, his journey through football continues to reflect his resolve and talent. Despite parting ways with the Bills, the impact of his career thus far serves as a reminder of his prowess as a formidable player in the league for both past and future endeavors.