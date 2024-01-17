Don’t Ignore This Cabin Crew Rule: Avoid Crippling Pain by Following This Dental Aftercare Advice

Flying After Dental Work Raises Air Pocket Concerns: Flight Crew Disclose Insider Secrets

Have you ever considered the risks of flying immediately after getting dental work done? Well, according to flight attendants and crew, it’s a big no-no. You’ll be in for a world of hurt due to something as seemingly harmless as air pockets getting trapped in your teeth. So, if you’re planning to jet set right after a dentist visit, think again.

The Risks of Flying After Dental Work

Studies indicate that changes in air pressure during flights can easily lead to the formation of painful air and gas pockets in your teeth, potentially causing toothaches and discomfort. For those with generally healthy teeth, there’s nothing to worry about. However, if you’ve had recent dental work like fillings or crowns, it’s advisable to postpone your flight for at least 24 hours.

The Impact of Flying on The Body and Ways to Stay Healthy

Apart from concerns about dental health, flying can also directly impact your body in various other ways, including increased gassiness, and a heightened likelihood of falling ill mid-air. To explain, clinical professor Jacob Rosenberg from the University of Copenhagen notes that the low cabin pressure during flights leads to an increase in flatulence among passengers. The gas in your stomach expands by 30% while in the air, resulting in unavoidable gassiness. To combat this, it’s advised to consume more carbohydrates and less fiber before and during your flight.

Furthermore, it’s recommended to wear a mask during your flight to prevent catching any illnesses. Research has revealed a significantly higher risk of contracting a cold while flying. Moreover, it’s crucial to stay hydrated as well. Flight attendants’ leave the job due to upper respiratory infections and common cold, as advised by Steven Reed from the Flight Attendants’ Association of Australia. Research shows that an average of 1.5 liters of water is lost during three-hour flights, impacting our oxygen levels. Staying hydrated and avoiding alcohol and caffeine is vital, as dehydration and a drop in oxygen levels can lead to headaches, grogginess, and a lack of mental alertness.

Make sure to prioritize your health and give yourself some time to recover after a dental visit before jet-setting. Stay safe and enjoy your flight!