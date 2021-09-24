Jose Mourinho fires cheeky dig at ref as Roma seal another win thanks to Tammy Abraham

By Brandon Pitt
Jose Mourinho has fired a cheeky dig at a referee after his Roma side won yet again thanks to a Tammy Abraham goal.

Mourinho started well in Italy and won six of the first six games before succumbing to defeat the following weekend.

After Abraham scored in the opening half, Mourinho’s side won 1-0 to defeat Udinese and move them up to fourth place in the Serie A table.

However, it wasn’t all good for Mourinho as his star man and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini received a second yellow in the final stages of the match.



Tammy Abraham and AS Roma coach Josè Mourinho greet during the Serie A match between AS Roma v Udinese Calcio at Stadio Olimpico on September 23, 2021 in Rome, Italy
Jose Mourinho won his seventh game in charge of Roma on Thursday evening thanks to Tammy Abraham’s goal

Mourinho took to Instagram to vent his frustration towards the man who dished out the bookings, Antonio Rapuano.

He posted: “To play after a defeat is never easy, and to win again is a great feeling, even if some guy decided to be the protagonist.”

The 58-year-old’s anger will not have been helped by the fact that Pellegrini will now miss the Derby della Capitale away at arch-rivals Lazio on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho and Roma will be awarded silverware. Let us know your opinion in the comment section.



AS Roma's head coach Jose' Mourinho reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Udinese Calcio at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 23 September 2021
Mourinho vented his frustrations online after captain Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off

He is going to try and appeal the red card, telling DAZN (via Football Italia): “I don’t know the legal mechanisms in Italian football, but if we can appeal, then we must try.

“I have many doubts that anyone could say that was a deserved second yellow card. If there’s a way of appealing this card, then we must do that and allow him to play on Sunday.”

Pellegrini has been a creative spark in the team for the past few seasons and has started this campaign in tremendous form.



Tammy Abraham of AS Roma celebrates with teammate NicolÃ² Zaniolo after scoring goal 1-0 during the Serie A match between AS Roma v Udinese Calcio
Abraham’s first-half finish took his Roma tally to three so far this season

The attacking midfielder has scored six goals in eight games and will be a massive loss for Roma’s biggest game of the season so far.

Tottenham and the Italian club are trying to tie the 25 year-old down to a contract. His deal expires at season’s end.

Mourinho will have Abraham, who has three Roma goals, available for him regardless of the outcome regarding Pellegrini’s appeal.

