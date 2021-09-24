Jose Mourinho fires cheeky dig at ref as Roma seal another win thanks to Tammy Abraham

Jose Mourinho has fired a cheeky dig at a referee after his Roma side won yet again thanks to a Tammy Abraham goal.

Mourinho started well in Italy and won six of the first six games before succumbing to defeat the following weekend.

After Abraham scored in the opening half, Mourinho’s side won 1-0 to defeat Udinese and move them up to fourth place in the Serie A table.

However, it wasn’t all good for Mourinho as his star man and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini received a second yellow in the final stages of the match.







(Image: AS Roma via Getty Images)



Mourinho took to Instagram to vent his frustration towards the man who dished out the bookings, Antonio Rapuano.

He posted: “To play after a defeat is never easy, and to win again is a great feeling, even if some guy decided to be the protagonist.”

The 58-year-old’s anger will not have been helped by the fact that Pellegrini will now miss the Derby della Capitale away at arch-rivals Lazio on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho and Roma will be awarded silverware. Let us know your opinion in the comment section.







(Image: ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



He is going to try and appeal the red card, telling DAZN (via Football Italia): “I don’t know the legal mechanisms in Italian football, but if we can appeal, then we must try.

“I have many doubts that anyone could say that was a deserved second yellow card. If there’s a way of appealing this card, then we must do that and allow him to play on Sunday.”

Pellegrini has been a creative spark in the team for the past few seasons and has started this campaign in tremendous form.







(Image: Getty Images)



The attacking midfielder has scored six goals in eight games and will be a massive loss for Roma’s biggest game of the season so far.

Tottenham and the Italian club are trying to tie the 25 year-old down to a contract. His deal expires at season’s end.

Mourinho will have Abraham, who has three Roma goals, available for him regardless of the outcome regarding Pellegrini’s appeal.