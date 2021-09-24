Drag Race UK evictee Anubis opens up about ‘daunting’ moment she first met RuPaul

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s first eliminated queen Anubis has spoken out after she became the second Brighton queen to be dropped from the show in the first week.

On Thursday night, the 19-year old left viewers stunned when she wore an Egyptian-inspired runway style as a loving tribute to her family.

The eccentric queen was first to be eliminated from the show’s opening episode. Her favorite runway look didn’t impress the judges and she had a tough opening episode.

The star addressed the elephant in room, naming Anubis as the second queen of Brighton to be eliminated in series 3. Her fate is similar to Joe Black’s.







Speaking exclusively to the Central Recorder and other publications, the fierce queen admitted she was intimidated when she first came face to face with the queer icon herself, RuPaul.

She confessed: “The one word I would use for it is intimidating, and I say this because RuPaul is such a huge queer icon and she’s been around for so, so long now that I think growing up with RuPaul and RuPaul’s Drag Race it was a very surreal experience.

“She’s a very, very daunting character but she is lovely but she’s absolutely flawless to look at and I think that’s quite intimidating, ‘cause you know I’m not flawless to look at at all but that makes me the beautiful being that I am.”







But when she was asked what her thoughts were as to whether RuPaul had seemingly targeted Brighton queens as the first to be eliminated, the jazz singer admitted it was upsetting not to see her home town succeed as highly as it should.

She argued: “I mean is it a coincidence? Who knows. I mean I guess only RuPaul knows the answer but I am gutted really because we have so much amazing talent and so many amazing queens in Brighton, and I’m not just talking about me and Joe.

“There’s so many incredible artists, trans artists, people of colour that need to be celebrated, it’s a really diverse group of people.

“So, it does upset me slightly that we’ve not had the best representation in terms of track record for Brighton so far.”







Luckily her close pal and fellow dumped Brighton queen Joe was able to offer her some comforting words of advice as she continued to thrive after she left the show.

Anubis added: “Me and Joe have been friends and colleagues for the last two years and we spoke about my elimination a while ago now.

“Now that it’s all out in the open we can make memes about it, we can make merch from it so it’s actually worked out alright.

“As long as I’m making money I don’t really care, do you know what I mean?” she joked.







But looking back at her time on the hit drag competition, Anubis revealed she doesn’t regret her time on the show and can’t wait to watch the rest of the series along with the public.

“Drag Race is intense and hard as everybody knows as it’s spoken about every year but it is potentially the hardest reality TV competition out there in my opinion, and obviously I’m not very good at it apparently, according to RuPaul.

“But honestly, it’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever done and I don’t regret anything at all.”

Drag Race UK will be continuing on Thursday evening at 9pm on BBC One.

