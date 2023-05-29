Football fans believe that Jordan Pickford’s water bottle saved Everton.

Abdoulaye Ducoure scored a stunning goal to give the Toffees their narrow victory against Bournemouth.

2 Everton’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth confirmed Everton their place in the Premier League for next season Credit: Getty

2 The Toffees’ fans believe that Pickford’s water bottle saved them from being relegated Photo: Reuters

Both Leicester and Leeds were subsequently relegated to the Championship.

Everton’s fans, however, believe a momentous event from this past month has confirmed their club’s fate. This was weeks before the end of the season.

In a relegation match at King Power Stadium, the Toffees took on Leicester.

Pickford’s excellent penalty save prevented the Foxes claiming three points despite a final score of 2-2.

The 29-year-old used the water bottle that had the penalty information written on it to save the goal.

Everton’s fans believe that Pickford, with his bottle and huge save, kept the team in Premier League.

Someone tweeted “Thank God for Pickford’s Water Bottle!”

The other added “Jordan Pickford’s water bottle has relegated Leicester.”

The best new customer offers include free bets, sign-up deals and the latest in loyalty programs.

While a third wrote: “Jordan Pickford’s WATER BOTTLE has kept us in the f****** league!”

Leicester beat West Ham 2-1 on the final game of the year, but it wasn’t enough to get them out of their relegation zone.

The Foxes ended up 18th on the table and two points behind Everton.

Tottenham beat Leeds by 4-1 in the other game at Elland Road.

Once the Club’s return in the Championship has been confirmed, home fans have turned their backs on the players.

Georginio Rautter, a forward for his team, threw his shirt to the crowd while he was trying to applaud his fans.

One fan, however, caught the ball and immediately threw back on to the field, where the Frenchman was retreated into the dressing room.