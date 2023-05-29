Isabel Roloff of Little People shares a rare, full-body video following her admission that she struggled with post-baby fat gain.

ISABEL ROLOFF stunned Sunday in a full-length picture with an adoring caption.

Little People Big World’s star, Jennifer Roloff has battled openly with her self-image since welcoming Matteo last year.

5 Isabel Roloff wore a glowed up look and smiled on Sunday Credit: INSTAGRAM/isabelsofiarock

5 Weight gain has been a problem for the LPBW actress since she welcomed her first son, Matteo Roloff. Credit: Monique Serra Photography

Isabel took to her Instagram Stories with full makeup and a haute red lip.

She wore an elegant denim jacket and her cropped, red hair had been styled in waves. Her expression was sly as she stared at a mirror.

The caption of the photo she took zooming in with her camera read: “Felt cute this morning.”

Isabel’s stylish beauty was evident in candid lighting. Her other hand, which she used to pose with, was placed in her back pocket.

COMPARING SHESELF TO AAUDREY

After getting married in September 2019, Isabel and her husband Jacob, 26, welcomed their first sonMateo December 2021.

Isabel is not a happy woman and she has shared her struggles and triumphs with post-partum.

Isabel shared recently a small excerpt from Substack. This is an online platform that she uses to discuss many of her personal topics.

She spoke of being “crushed” after gaining weight following the birth of her son Matteo and likened herself to someone unexpected.

It read, “I gained weight even after I gave birth, despite being mindful about what I ate, and practicing mindful moments… I confessedly was crushed by that.”

Isabel added in this snippet, “One of the people I’m closest to does Crossfit for fun and runs marathons.”

After every child, my sister-in law bounces back as if she were a magician. This is her third baby and the most in shape that she has ever been.

These things can really affect me when I get stuck in the comparison loop.”

Isabel was referring to her sister-in-law Audrey in her personal post, who shares three kids with husband Jeremy, 33.

The mom-of-three is open about her love of fitness and running, often showing off her thin frame.

Audrey and Jeremy share daughter Ember, five, and sons Bode, three, and Radley, one.

I’M SO EXHAUSTED

Meanwhile, Isabel has continued to open up about her body image struggles, comparisons aside.

The mom of one had previously reshared an inspirational video by digital creator Anna Pzry.

She wrote, “I believe that manifestation and the law of attraction and now I feel as though the reels are directly talking to me.

My body image has been dragging me down for several months. It’s exhausting, but I have to keep in mind that my body is not all I am. I also need to be aware of other things I like about myself.

In a later Instagram Story, she uploaded an image of her soaking up the sun.

Or like yourself? Or like yourself?

What does it mean to “feel like an alien” when you look at yourself in the mirror?

In April, Isabel also admitted: “I’ve never had a great relationship with my body, but right now, why is it so bad?

“… I’m carrying so much shame around the fact that I’m doing everything right – I’m exercising. “I’m watching what I eat, but I still weigh the same as when I had my son.”

She said at the time, “My body has gained weight and we feel so ashamed about that, because this culture is all about bouncing-back, but I haven’t bounced back.”

5 Isabel wrote online recently: ‘My brother-in-law, Audrey Roloff is an athletic woman who always bounces right back up like a magic after every child’ /jeremyroloff

5 She said that the TV star has gained weight since having her child, and she believes our culture is’so ashamed’ of this. Isabel Roloff