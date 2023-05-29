Amy Sedaris Bojack Horseman

When BoJack Horseman aired new episodes on Netflix, it was one of the most popular shows on the network. Much of its devoted following is hoping that the series will return at some point in the future. BoJack Horseman star Amy Sedaris also hopes the show and her character Princess Carolyn will return someday. Sedaris spoke with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killianabout wanting to return to the world of the animated series. “You really do want to see them again,” Sedaris said. “Like I felt that way withStrangers With Candy, but you always kind of do want a reunion type show, especially if it took place in a high school because there are 10-year and 20-year anniversaries. But you do want to you invest so much into these characters, and you’re always like, ‘Well, where are they?'”

Despite not being able to pinpoint a specific reason for BoJack’s cancellation, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg said Netflix’s relationship with the show was always rock solid. “I had Netflix team pride,” Bob-Waksberg said in aNew Yorkerprofile. “I cannot imagine another time or place whereBoJackgot the acclaim and number of seasons that it did.” During a separate interview,the writer expressed surprise at how many people connected with the show. “I think the thing that I’m most proud of aboutBojack Horseman, and this kind of took me by surprise, couldn’t necessarily realize this would be a byproduct of the show, but the effect it has on people,” Bob-Waksberg revealed. “The ways in which it helps people talk about their own feelings to their loved ones or their therapist perhaps. The ways in which the show has encouraged them to get help for their problems. To feel less alone. To give them a language to articulate the feelings that they’ve had, that maybe they thought that only they had.”

Netflix premiered the series on Aug. 22, 2014, and on Sept. 20, 2018, the show was renewed for the sixth and final season, ending on Jan. 31, 2020, with 77 episodes. Despite mixed reviews upon its debut, the second half of the first season received widespread critical acclaim, as did the subsequent seasons. The show has been praised for its realistic take on depression, teen pregnancy, addiction, racism, sexism, self-destructive behaviors, and more. Among its many accolades, the series won four Critics’ Choice Television Awards, three Annie Awards, two Writers Guild of America Awards, and two Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Animated Program. The entire six-season run of BoJack Horseman is now available on Netflix.