Johnny Depp Stars In New Dior Ad A Year After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp – Is Face Of Dior Sauvage

Dior has welcomed back Johnny Depp to promote the company’s Sauvage fragrance. And the 60-year-old actor’s new commercial signifies his first ad for Dior since his highly publicized trial against his ex wife Amber Heard in 2022. People reported that the ad shows Johnny reading poetry.

“The actor dressed all in black” “An eagle cries as it circles its prey. A blazing blue sun in the sky. A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone.” Depp ends with a flourish by saying: “This is the call of Sauvage Eau.”

Johnny was paid about $20,000,000 for a contract of three years with Dior. This is also the most significant partnership ever for a male fragrance.

Dior Salutes Johnny Depp On Social Media

Dior Social Media Posts Depp’s new commercial. As an example, one can read, “Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, @JohnnyDepp embodies the soul of Sauvage.” Another note: “The Call of the Blazing Sun of Sauvage Eau de Toilette. Johnny Depp tells the story of its olfactory myth. #DiorBeauty #DiorParfums #DiorSauvage #MySauvageCall.”

And Depp’s fans gushed over the commercial. As an example, another wrote. “Amazingly rich commercial full of class just like Dior and Johnny!! They just do it right and the scent intoxicating.” And another commented, “A video of a raven, calling it an eagle, with the cry of a red tailed hawk. Love it.”

Several fans observed the importance of Dior’s welcoming Depp back after his trial. For instance, one shared, “Breathtakingly beautiful. Johnny is just perfect for this scent, wouldn’t have it any other way Thank you for standing by him, it’s greatly appreciated.” And another wrote, “Thank you @christiandior for standing with Johnny.”

Johnny Depp Returns – To Movies And Music

Depp’s powerful return to serve as a spokesperson for Dior comes more than a year after his defamation trial against Amber. Both Heard and Depp had been found guilty of defamation by the jury. The verdict was in favor of the actor.

Johnny also received a damages award of 10,35,000,000 dollars. Amber, on the other hand, was only awarded $2 Million. Depp is now back to both his movies and music since the end of the trial.

The Hollywood Vampires toured with the actor during the summer. Depp also returned to the film industry after touring with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen. He played the role of King Louis XV, in French-language film Jeanne Du Barry.

Depp will also soon direct Modi, which is based on Dennis McIntyre’s play Modigliani. An insider revealed that Depp, 60, is trying to look after himself. Depp is aware of his limitations, and he knows that he will be on tour as well as directing a film. “He can’t do what he was doing at 20 years old,” The source is said. “He’s taking care of himself. Everything in moderation.”

