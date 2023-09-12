How does Jennifer Love Hewitt look today?

There have been rumors about how Jennifer Love Hewitt appears today, and whether she’s had any work done. What she said is below. Source: Getty Images

Hollywood’s history isn’t kind to the women. Women, especially as they age. Hollywood is not the only place where women are held to unreachable standards of beauty. The entire society has them. The former, however, is constantly scrutinized by the media and other people in high positions. The situation is even more difficult when one grows up in the limelight.

Jennifer Love Hewitt was the latest victim of speculation about her appearance and whether or no she’s had plastic surgery. Since the 1990s she has worked in show business. At the time, her debut role was at age 19. Jennifer, how does she look now? What is Jennifer’s current appearance? What do we think about it?

Jennifer Love Hewitt Today

Jennifer Love Hewitt looks younger than she ever has! Does she look older than she did when she was 19 years old? Sure! Everybody ages. The act of aging is the sign you’re LIVING. To answer the question: What does Jennifer Love Hewitt’s appearance look like now? She is stunning.

Jennifer Love Hewitt: Did she have cosmetic surgery?

Either way, she may have had surgery, or she may not. It’s neither important nor time-consuming. Jennifer, on September 3rd 2023 said that enough was enough. She addressed the rumors about her plastic surgery in an Instagram story.

The stories now deleted Allure Jennifer, who was able screenshot the post using the different “filters”, posted the photo to cheekily make fun of the rumours.

Every story featured a face-altering effect. They were written with the words “So many said that I looked different,” “I still look like myself,” “Couldn’t look any more natural,” “I just woke up this way,” and “Filters are not expensive,” JK. Let people either be unfiltered or filtered. Do good. Be kind. Be kind.

Jennifer has also uploaded a video answering the question of whether she had a brow lift. In it, Jennifer says “hi”. It’s not something I do often, but lately I have heard from many people that I had had a procedure to lift my brows. I don’t know what that — I didn’t even know you could lift your brows like that. Microblading is the only thing I’ve ever done.”

Jennifer continued by saying that Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty, and her lifting gel are why she looks so beautiful. She said: “I just want to thank Selena for everything. It’s amazing, and I want to show you what it’s called. This is what people mean when they talk about brow-lifting. It’s the only thing I have.”