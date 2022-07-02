A study reveals how men view smart women. It’s shocking!

University of Buffalo scientists have discovered that intelligent women are attractive, but not in practice. Brilliant.

A StudyPublished in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin In 2015, it was discovered that intelligent women are more attractive if they have a greater psychological distance.

It was found that men are less likely to fall in love with women who are smarter than them, despite heterosexual men claiming they want a woman who is intelligenter.

“Psychological Distance” is when people rely on abstracts for information to make decisions about an event that is far away, in time, space, or is hypothetical.

Although attraction studies have shown that proximity makes people more attractive, the Buffalo study proved the opposite. The woman who was smarter than the men was actually more attractive (especially if he claimed he was attracted to this quality).

Six studies by Associate Professor Lora park involved 650 participants.

According to the paper “When men expected to interact with a woman who was spatially distant (e.g., in another room), they expressed greater desire to interact with her when she outperformed versus underperformed them [in intelligence]…”

But, men were less interested in and more willing to interact with a woman who was physically near them (e.g., during a face-toface interaction) when she outperformed than when they underperformed her.

Park suggested that men who interact with women smarter than themselves can experience a’momentary change in their self-evaluation, such as feeling emasculated. This makes them less attracted to smarter women.

This could be due to the difference in how they feel in situations of ‘psychological distance’ and in those where’social comparability’ occurs.

Park told Spring:

There is a difference in what people look like in abstract situations when someone is not known and what that person looks like in an immediate social context.

Studies also revealed that the study did not show a disconnect between the abstract reality and the reality of meeting women. This was because the man’s ‘domain’ (in our case intelligence) was important. Park continued: “The domain matters. If you don’t care about the domain, you might not be threatened. Yet, if you care a lot about the domain, then you might prefer that quality in somebody who is distant, then feel threatened when that person gets close to you.”

These six studies focused on heterosexual male opinions about women. Future research should investigate if there is a similar disconnect in women’s attraction for men.

It was also not determined whether the homosexual disconnect occurred.

Science career opportunities are being hampered by women who prefer smarter men partners

Park did a second study in 2016 and was subsequently credited with it.It was found that women were less likely to pursue STEM careers (science, technology and engineering) if their male partners were smarter than them.

Published in Journal of Applied PsychologyThis second study showed that women who work in STEM fields are less intelligent than those who pursue romantic goals.

It was also discovered that straight women who preferred smarter men were less interested in STEM careers once the goal of being romantically attractive was achieved.

This was not true for men.

