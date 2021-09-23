John Walsh, host of In Pursuit.

JOHN Walsh is the host of the investigative TV series In Pursuit With John Walsh.

The criminal investigator slammed the police investigation of the Gabby Petito case and said he is “settling up to catch” Brian Laundrie.

1 John Walsh has slammed the police investigation of the Petito case Credit: Getty

Who is In Pursuit host John Walsh?

John Walsh, an American television host and criminal investigation investigator, is John Walsh.

He is best known for presenting America’s Most Wanted, a popular reality show that according to his website helped authorities “capture more than 1,200 fugitives and brought home more than 50 missing children.”

He was later the host of investigative series, The Hunt with John Walsh, which was succeeded by In Pursuit with John Walsh.

After the 1981 murder of his six year-old son Adam, Walsh got involved in anti-crime activism.

In July 1981, the young boy was abducted from a Sears department store in Hollywood, Florida.

Serial killer Ottis Toole was officially named Adam’s killer in 2008.

Today Walsh continues to be a victim rights advocate and has organized a political campaign to help missing and exploited children.

What did John Walsh say about the Gaby Petito investigation?

The TV host attacked the police investigation into the disappearance of YouTuber Gaby Petito and pledged to help in the hunt for Laundrie.

He said: “I don’t know how he got out of the house with the FBI and local cops watching him day and night.”

Authorities have spent days searching the 24,000-acre Florida reserve, something that Walsh branded a “red herring” before adding he doesn’t believe Laundrie ever went to the preserve.

“They spent all that revenue, looking for him now, a day late and a dollar short,” he told USA today.

“I understand the Fifth Amendment, I understand that Brian doesn’t want to talk to the cops and his family doesn’t want to talk to cops, as despicable as that is, but the cops could ask for proof of life.”

He also suggested that officers should have been stationed outside the Laundrie home as well as an unmarked car to tail anyone leaving the home

“All these mistakes were made on my son Adam’s case, and similar mistakes were made in this case. It’s pretty damn sad,” he added.

Is John Walsh married? Do he have any children?

Walsh has been married to Revé Drew since 1971.

After Adam’s murder, the couple had three more children, Meghan, Callahan (36), and Hayden (27)

Hayden and Callahan often accompany their father on TV shows.

Your stories are ours! Do you have a story that would be a good fit for The US Sun team