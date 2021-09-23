Rushed to Hospital For Heart Failure Gave Birth to Twins Instead!

From being diagnosed with cancer as a teenager to fighting a plethora of vicious health issues throughout her life, Cassie believed that God had utterly forsaken her, that is until two angels crawled into her life.

At only 13 years old, Cassie was told she had leukemia, undergoing a violent form of chemotherapy. It worked but it destroyed any chance of her ever having children. This left Cassie distraught. Source: YouTube.com/tlc UK By her 20s, Cassie weighed more than 400 lbs. This led to serious health problems.

Fortunately, she did survive cancer and was given steroids by medical professionals following the treatment. Although now malignancy-free and full of hope, she suffered from intensive weight gain caused by these analeptics.

By her early 20’s Cassie’s weight stood at more than 400lb, leading to serious health issues. One day, her mom, Lori raced her to a medical facility, expressing:

“I just knew being a nurse that she was retaining fluid and I did say to one of my kids I think we have a heart problem.”

Tragically, her mom’s hypothesis was correct when doctors stated that she had congestive heart and kidney failure. But, doctors discovered something more.

Among the tests they took, the doctors found that their patient had tested positive for pregnancy. Cassie was stunned. She wasn’t just shocked because she was told she couldn’t have children.

Ex-cancer patient said that she had used protection with her boyfriend. To ensure that this was not a false positive, an ultrasound was ordered.

To everyone’s ultimate delight and surprise, they could hear not only one but two hearts, confirming that Cassie was carrying twins. The now-mother of two expressed:

“I was laying on the table and I heard a heartbeat and I started crying.”

The procedure was scary, from the mother being put into a coma, to her children being delivered via C-section and put in NICU, and her waking up from the induced coma three days later. However, this new mother eventually got to take her babies home.

Women being unaware that they are carrying life within them is not that uncommon. For example, a 41-year-old lady from New Zealand, Karla Akuhata, had no idea she was carrying a child until giving birth.

Akuhata was taking a shower when, fifteen minutes later, she was holding her newborn boy Tamarangi in her hands. The strong mother delivered her baby without any help whatsoever.

She only experienced bloating, lack of energy, and some extra weight, but that was it. Like Cassie, this Kiwi also thought that she couldn’t have a baby, but as both proved, sometimes the child makes the choice.