Trouble Mounts As ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Seem To Have A Backstage Feud

“Desperate Housewives” was a series that was watched and loved by millions all over the world. It is one of the greatest shows ever made, and many people continue to rewatch old episodes.

Although the group seemed to be close and have a great relationship on-screen, their friendships were sometimes more complicated than they appear. A few cast members were involved in a feud that was not revealed to the public until the end of the series.

If you ever watched the series “Desperate Housewives,” you will know that it is about a group of friends who were brought closer by the death of a mutual friend who lived in their street. While there was much scandal and surprise, one thing that was constant throughout the series was the friendship and support shown by the friends.

Behind the scenes, however, these women had very different relationships. Although their chemistry was great and they were friendly on set, the women were not very comfortable spending time with each other.

One of the first scandals to happen on the show was when Nicolette Sheridan filed a lawsuit against the show’s creator, Marc Cherry, after being killed off. Cherry had allegedly assaulted Sheridan during a taping of the show, Sheridan claimed.

Cherry stated in court that Cherry only touched Sheridan’s head with his fingers to demonstrate to her how she should act out the gag. The case was thrown out of court.

Once that scandal had been cleared up, others began to emerge. One of the most apparent scandals on the set was that certain actresses were “bullying” Eva Longoria because she was a new actress on the scene.

Felicity Huffman helped this actress, who has not been identified, to stop bullying Longoria. She did however make it clear that after the incident, she would not be able to have any contact with any actresses.

After a couple of years of filming, one actress refused to talk to anybody but directors while they were on the set. They did not speak to the other actresses unless they were talking to their characters. Cherry said that sometimes filming was difficult because of this. However, he has also said that it made it hilarious because of how annoying it all was.

One of the other scandals that happened within the cast was Felicity Huffman’s well-known college admissions scandal. But this scandal took place long after the end of filming.

While some cast members found it difficult to interact with the others or even talk to them when they were on set, there are other members of the cast who have remained friends until today.

Felicity Huffman and Eva Longoria remained friends long after the show’s filming ended because Huffman defended Longoria when she was a newcomer on set. Longoria even wrote an apology letter to Huffman during the college admissions scandal.

However, while Longoria has revealed that “99%” of the show’s cast has stayed friends over the years, she has not once mentioned Teri Hatcher or Nicolette Sheridan. This has been noted by many, so it is possible that these cast members do not get along with the rest.

Other than that, the show’s creators and the cast that was in the show from the years 2004-2012 have remained friendly and support one another in all of the endeavors that they have taken part in throughout their careers.

Teri Hatcher, Nicolette Sheridan, and others have made their own paths in their respective careers. It is evident that they do not make contact with the rest. But, Sheridan and Hatcher did not get along with their costars.

Teri Hatcher poses with her SAG Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series for “Desperate Housewives” at the 11th Annual SAG Awards in 2005 | Photo: Getty Images

Sheridan once told one of the show’s creators that Hatcher was “the meanest woman in the world” because she was interacting with her costars on and off the show’s set. Hatcher was an issue on the set.

Hatcher was a problem on the set when Hatcher did photoshoots and press conferences with other ladies. It is said that Hatcher would not let others go to the wardrobe first, or make Hatcher feel like the show’s star. This could cause problems for the other women.

While the show was running, it was clear from interviews and interactions, including a magazine cover captioned “You wouldn’t believe what it took just to get this photo,” that the cast was not the best of friends.

However, during the show’s eight-season run, there was no mention of exactly what was going on behind the scenes between the cast. Although everyone knew that there was a rift between the cast, no one knew who or why.

Once the college admissions scandal with Huffman happened, both Longoria and Marc Cherry penned letters in support of Huffman’s character. Longoria recounted how Huffman saved them from their bully and Cherry told of how Huffman still greeted them every morning after a problematic actress decided to stop speaking to their costars.

When the college admission scandal started, it had been years since the show wrapped filming, but the letters from Cherry and Longoria contained all the saucy details about the feuds that went on behind the scenes.

Although the show was extremely popular, viewers had no idea of what was happening behind closed doors. However, they loved every moment of the series on-air. This is a testimony to the acting talents of the entire cast. “Desperate Housewives.”