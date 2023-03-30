John Pork calling me meme as TikTok mourns ‘death’ of viral pig

At the start of the week TikTok was obsessed with the John Pork is calling meme, but now everybody is talking about his death – so what’s going on?

The world of TikTok moves pretty quickly, and if you miss so much as a few hours of precious scrolling on the app – you could end up pretty confused.

For example, this week’s hottest meme has seen the discovery and subsequent so-called death of an imaginary pig send the internet up in arms, despite the fact barely anybody had heard of the made-up farm animal this time last week.

If you want to know what the John Pork is calling meme is all about and why people are mourning his death, but think it’s too late to ask your friends, here’s what you need to know.

John Pork is calling meme explained

John Pork (computer-generated pig) first posted online as a September 2018 photo on an Instagram account under the handle @john.pork. Although it’s unclear if this was an attempt to make a virtual impact or simply a hobby with animated software,

John Pork was calling became a meme on TikTok around March 2023. A number of accounts started posting videos that appeared as though an iPhone had received a call from him.

There doesn’t appear to be a deeper meaning to the joke, or a hidden reference that you may not be picking up on. Rather, it’s just a viral video that people find funny because of its simple nature, and John Pork’s rather creepy-looking face.

John Pork’s ‘death’ prompts string of tragic TikToks

Unfortunately for John Pork, and the creator responsible for the original Instagram account, TikTok looks to have decided it’s had enough with the pig.

The John Pork meme’s latest developments have seen people mourn the death of their favorite character, despite not receiving any updates from the author.

The joke about John Pork dying centers around the idea that some kind of tragedy occurred, and nobody was around to help John Pork, because they wouldn’t answer his calls. This is a truly sad thought.

The videos have several different audio clips attached, all set to sad background music, with some claiming that the pig was shot in downtown Atlanta, while others mention that “he was a great man, but nobody ever returned his calls”.

Here are some of the most popular memes about pigs

It is a ridiculous meme to admit, but some very funny John Pork memes have been created. Here are some of our favorites…

Do you remember the joke that got it started?

Avicci, the late, was able bring everyone together, whether it be man or animal:

Some are very dark. Like this one that says it all was just a prank.

This account claims that John Pork actually was a rapper.

And to end on a positive note, the nation’s sweetheart, Caucasian James, failed to play it cool, after the man (pig) himself showed some love on Instagram:

