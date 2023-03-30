Check for new Amazon icon before buying any item – shoppers who spot it will save money and time

AMAZON will be releasing a notification to all online shoppers that they have received a warning about online shopping.

Purchasing an item online can always be a little risky since you don’t get to see the item, try on the clothes, or test out the electronics in person.

2 Amazon introduced a new label “frequently resold” to identify products that are frequently returned. Credit to SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

2 It is located under “About this Item” Credit to Amazon

Shoppers will need to pack the purchase again, and ship it back to the company in case it goes wrong.

Amazon customers are what make it so great. Are allotted 30 Returns are accepted within 7 days of purchase.

It can be a time-consuming process that requires a lot more effort and patience. Amazon is making an attempt to reduce the amount of this.

Recently, the online retailer giant started posting warning labels on “frequently returned” items.

The first label The Information This week, it has been listed on multiple third party listings, including the Pro-Ject Automation A1 Record Player.

The label reads: “Frequently returned item. Check the product details and customer reviews to learn more about this item.”

You should place it under “About the item” in the listing.

Many customers weren’t happy about the fact that these products had high stars. However, there are many customer reviews that indicate they were unhappy with items not fitting their measurements.

The label serves as an extra warning for reviews that already exist, since not all reviews include a note about whether the customer returned the item.

“We’re currently showing return rate information on some product detail pages to help our customers make more informed purchase decisions,” Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden told The Information.

The label may also encourage third-party sellers of products to provide consistent, honest listing for their product. According to The Verge.

Amazon has yet to decide if they will make this label available for all their products or departments.

On Wednesday it was still not available on all Amazon accounts viewing the same products.

The company did not immediately respond to The Central Recorder’s request for comment.

Amazon’s “frequently returned” warning comes months after the National Retail Federation Consumers across the nation were predicted to return $816 billion in retail merchandise last year.

The average rate of return for products was estimated to be 16.5% – flat compared with 16.6% in 2021.