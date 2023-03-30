What about streaming Netflix?

HITC explains the best places to see Grid Down, Power Up, and whether you can stream it on Netflix.

Why watch movies? Above all, it’s to be entertained and immerse ourselves in the lives of others, whether courtesy of a realist drama or a Hollywood blockbuster.

On the contrary, we seek documentaries more for information and entertainment. Documentaries are for information, and not fiction. Fortunately, there are plenty of intriguing non-fiction projects out there, and the latest features narrator Dennis Quaid, the Hollywood star of recent films like Midway and Disney‘s Strange World.

Unlike the 2023 documentary series, where an eye was focused on a variety of people, such as Pamela Anderson or KSI; this film has Dennis talking about grid failure.

It’s already encouraging audiences to discuss the topic and you may wish to join in. So, here’s where to watch Grid Down, Power Up, and whether it is streaming on Netflix.

Grid Down or Power Up?

The Grid Down, Power Up documentary is available through the film’s website. All you have to do is head over to the site, click on ‘Watch the Movie’ and enter the following details to receive a direct link for free via email:

It is possible that the film may help to stimulate further debate on this topic. The website contains pull quotes that address grids by John Oliver and Joe Rogan.

Netflix is a Power-Up, Not a Grid Down.

The Grid Down, Power Up feature is not offered on Netflix.

As of yet, it’s only available through the website.

What’s Grid Down? Power up!

It outlines the risks and potential consequences that could result from the US power grid shutting down.

“Grid failure is a real and imminent threat, a devastatingly deadly occurrence leading to life-threatening shortages of heat, food, and water,” the description of the documentary on the site Less.

“If protective measures are not taken, we will experience catastrophic failures leaving citizens in states of starvation, death, destruction, and darkness for months. Reports released from Texas’ 3-day ‘snowmageddon’ indicate a minimum death toll of 246, with some estimates climbing as high as 702.”

Continued: “An outage of 1-2 years would lead to 10,000,000+ deaths. One thing is evident: the clock is ticking, and if nothing changes, the power may go out for good.”

