Police Arrest 12-year-olds and 17-year-olds in the Murders of Three Teens

Arrests have been made in the shocking murders of three Florida teenagers.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced on Friday that Robert Le’Andrew Robinson, 17, and Christopher De’l Atkins have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Atkins is just 12 years old.

Video posted to the MCSO Facebook page shows the two boys being cuffed and escorted out of their home by deputies on Thursday night. Atkins appears shirtless as the video zooms in 90 seconds to show his face while he’s taken into custody.

The two are charged with the slaying of three teens at Ocala National Forest.

There was fear all around when the bodies were found, and some believed that it might have been the work a serial killer.

Leila Silvernail (16 years old) was one of the victims. She was shot along the side road.

One mile from the scene, another 17-year-old boy was discovered dead.

On April 1, Camille Quarles (16 years old) was discovered dead inside a car submerged in a National Park pond.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced the arrests at a news conference on Friday that’s causing a lot of controversy after some perceived him to be victim-shaming when he told reporters: “There is no honor among thieves.”

One CNN contributor called it “the craziest most unhelpful press conference,” while on Fox News, Woods’ actions were applauded.

Woods claimed that when the suspects fled, they left behind many evidence.

Shortly after the conference, the MCSO announced that a $10,000 reward would be offered for any information leading to Tahj Brewton’s capture or arrest.

Robinson and Atkins still have not entered a plea.