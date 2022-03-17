John Boyega recalls the’surreal Madame Tussauds waxwork’ to celebrate his 30th birthday

John Boyega is a Peckham-born actor who celebrated his 30th birthday with style. Madame Tussauds revealed that he would be getting his very own waxwork.

Boyega is well-known for his part in Star Wars films. In September 2021, Boyega attended a meeting with Madame Tussauds artist where he was able to take precise measurements and take detailed photographs.

“When I first got the call that Madame Tussauds London wanted to come in and make a figure of this mug, I was shocked,”He stated.

“It’s kind of crazy, kind of cool, and surreal.”

