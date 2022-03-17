Cop Adopts Dog from Shelter Worker, Turns K-9 Hero in Saving Her From Death

When Corporal Daniel O’Neill of the Rhode Island State Police adopted a shelter dog named Ruby in 2011, he knew he would have his hands full.

She had been adopted five times, and she was returned each time because of her bad behavior. She was close to being put down, until a shelter volunteer, Patricia Inman, convinced O’Neill to take a chance on her.

“It was tough in the beginning. There was a lot of sleepless nights, but it worked out in the end,” O’Neill told Inside Edition. Ruby was eventually deemed a K-9.

Their incredible story, eleven years later is the subject of a Netflix movie.

One day, a teenage boy went missing in the woods. Two days later, volunteers and police searched the wild terrain. Ruby discovered the teenager, barely conscious, as Ruby’s hope began to fade.

Authorities then discovered that the missing teen was the son of the volunteer at the shelter who had believed in Ruby all those years before.

“I guess you just never know how certain animals or people are going to show up in your life again,”Inman stated.

Inside Edition was present at a special screening “Rescued by Ruby” in Providence, Rhode Island, where Ruby, the dog nobody wanted, showed up for her red carpet debut.