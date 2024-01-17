JLo’s Ex Becomes Dad After Proposal: Singer Engaged to Ben Affleck Again

Jennifer Lopez: From Marc Anthony to Ben Affleck | Marc Anthony’s former Proposal | Nadia Ferreira

When Jennifer Lopez met Marc Anthony, he told her she would be his wife one day. The period before that occurred, she got engaged to Ben Affleck, but they split. Lopez then married Anthony, but they divorced. She reunited with Affleck, who proposed again. Anthony did the same a month later.

Reuniting with Ben Affleck

Actress Jennifer Lopez first crossed paths with musician Marc Anthony backstage when he performed on Broadway in “The Capeman.” The MTV Generation Award winner once revealed that the salsa artist predicted that they would walk down the aisle one day.

The Engagements with Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony

“One day, you’re going to be my wife,” she said. Though he was spot on about that, Lopez went on to date several other men over the years before marrying Anthony. Her most high-profile relationship began in 2002 when she fell in love with A-list actor Ben Affleck. The pair got engaged and created such a buzz in Hollywood that they were dubbed Bennifer. However, that did not last for long because they postponed their engagement just days before they were supposed to wed and released a statement explaining their decision. The pair cited excessive media attention on their wedding. They added, “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.” After halting their wedding, Affleck and Lopez went their separate ways in January 2004.

Marriage with Marc Anthony

Months later, following their split, Anthony’s prediction came to be. He and Lopez dated for less than six months before exchanging vows in June 2004. The duo wed in a surprise casual wedding ceremony at Lopez’s Beverly Hills home. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer told friends and family that she was throwing an afternoon party, only for them to see her walk across the backyard with a white umbrella as guests cheered and clapped. The couple later welcomed twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David in 2008.

The Divorce

However, Anthony and Lopez filed for divorce in July 2011 after seven years of marriage. They released a joint statement saying they reached a difficult but amicable decision to part ways. They wrote, “It is a painful time for all involved, and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time.”

