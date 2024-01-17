Carla Gugino in Talks for Star Role in Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King Adaptation – Don’t Miss Out!

Carla Gugino Teases Possible Reunion with Famous Horror Director

Carla Gugino has hinted at a potential collaboration with celebrated horror director Mike Flanagan for his next project, ‘The Dark Tower.’

Is Carla Gugino Joining Mike Flanagan in “The Dark Tower”?

The renowned horror director, Mike Flanagan, has consistently leveraged actors in multiple projects, and it appears that one of his longtime collaborators may have a role in his upcoming endeavor. During a recent appearance on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast, Carla Gugino, who has been a part of several of Flanagan’s recent Netflix productions, teased the possibility of teaming up with the director for Flanagan’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower.

Carla Gugino’s Potential Role in “The Dark Tower”

In response to questions about her potential involvement in the film, Gugino hinted at ongoing conversations related to The Dark Tower. She expressed her desire to see the project come to fruition and praised Flanagan’s ability to interpret Stephen King’s works while infusing his own distinct voice into the adaptations. Her comments offered a glimpse into the passion and commitment Flanagan brings to the film.

Mike Flanagan’s Vision for “The Dark Tower”

Flanagan initially revealed his acquisition of the rights to King’s The Dark Tower, a project he had described as a personal dream, in a comprehensive interview with Deadline in 2022. After securing the rights, Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy embarked on an ambitious plan to adapt the books into a five-season TV series followed by two stand-alone features.

Challenges and Progress for the Upcoming Adaptation

Despite Flanagan’s ongoing efforts, the adaptation has faced obstacles and delays, notably due to last year’s industry-wide writers’ and actors’ strikes. Flanagan mentioned the difficulties posed by the strikes but remained optimistic about the project, emphasizing the significant progress they had made before the freeze. He also hinted at groundbreaking approaches to the filmmaking process and the involvement of prominent actors in the project.

Carla Gugino’s History with Mike Flanagan

If Gugino does secure a role in the adaptation, it would mark her sixth collaboration with Flanagan. Her previous work with the director includes compelling performances across various projects, such as Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

