Y&R Spoilers: Claire Confronts Inner Demons & Takes Back Control Of Her Life

The Young And the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Claire (Hayley Erin) faced her demons. She regained control of her life. Her latest move was going to Oregon. Some fans wondered if it’s a good idea. Read on to learn more.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Claire Confronts Aunt Jordan

According to The Young and the Restless spoilers, Claire faced her demons, which came in the form of Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk). She wanted to meet her face-to-face.

The user taramartin asked on the SoapCentral.com Message Boards: “Good job Claire/Eve poking the bear. Did she really have to go there?”

Other Y&R fans took to the thread to share their thoughts. Most fans reacted to the tense scene between Jordan and Claire.

Jordan still tried to convince Claire that the Newmans aren't good people, but it didn't work. Claire held her own and called Jordan out for her gaslighting and brainwashing.

One user wrote: “She felt she did it for the sake of her own healing. I can see the need to get over her anger and rage out on the person that used her, and to let them know that their control over her was over.”

Another fan mused: “Yeah, she did she had to face her demons to heal, she had to face Jordan and tell her how she felt and regain control of her life.”

A third user exclaimed: “Yes, she did need to go there and face her crazy, evil Aunt! Now she can have closure and move on with her life!”

According to The Young and the Restless spoilers, Claire had to do this for her healing. She overcame her fears. Now she’s able to reclaim her life outside of her aunt. Claire has to find out who she is outside of her aunt’s shadow.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Claire Grace’s Next Move Revealed

Claire went back to her old stomping grounds in Oregon. However, some fans don’t think this is a good idea.

They think she should’ve healed in Genoa City. Victoria felt that it was an important decision for her daughter.

The user Shoelover asked on the SoapCentral.com Message Boards: “Anyone think this is a good idea? What you say???”

Y&R fans took to the thread to share their thoughts. Most feel that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) made this decision for the sake of her daughter. Others argued that Claire shouldn’t be allowed to travel anywhere since she’s also been convicted of a crime.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria wants her daughter to heal from decades of abusive grooming.

What are your thoughts on Claire’s journey? Do you think she’ll stick around in GC? Sound off below in the comment section.

