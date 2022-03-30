Foo Fighters cancel all remaining tour dates after Taylor Hawkins’s death

Foo FightersAfter their drummer’s death, they are cancelling their remaining tour dates Taylor HawkinsAt 50, she died last week.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,”The band made the statement in a statement Tuesday. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters were also on Sunday’s schedule. Grammy AwardsIn Las Vegas. USA TODAY reached out to the representatives of the band to confirm if this appearance has been canceled.

The announcement comes days after a preliminary report from the Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office determined Hawkins had 10 different substances in his body when he was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday.

The urine toxicology test confirmed the presence of “THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others,” a statement from the office said.

The office also stated that it would “continue to investigate and will duly inform the findings of forensic examinations in due time.”

Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at a Bogota festival, Colombia on Friday night. Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina. Their next show was scheduled for Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.

The Bogota municipal government issued a statement Saturday that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain”He sent an ambulance even though a private ambulance had already arrived at Bogota’s hotel.

Foo Fighters fans showed understanding by offering support messages on Twitter in the wake of the band’s announcement.

“Totally understandable. You guys need to put yourselves first and give yourselves as much time as you need to grieve. Taylor is a huge loss to all of us but you guys must be heartbroken thoughts and love to you all and Taylor – thanks for the memories, you were a one off,” @Heather_1705 tweeted.

Mark Cameron tweeted: “I hope someday we see the Foo Fighters on stage again. Now is not that time.”

“This was for the best. I don’t know a single fan that’ll be upset at this decision,”Submitted @jsofranko94.