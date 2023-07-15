Charles Ezekiel Mozes Had His Own Way of Processing Having 2 Moms – Facts about Cynthia Nixon’s Son

Cynthia Nixon | Charles Ezekiel Mozes | Source: Getty Images | Instagram/cynthiaenixon

Charles Ezekiel Mozes is one of three children born to longtime actress Cynthia Nixon. He was only a toddler when his mom began a romantic relationship with another woman. His mental process of understanding his mom’s partner as one of his guardians took some time, but he came around.

Charles Ezekiel Mozes’s mother, Cynthia Nixon, separated from his dad, photographer, and educator Danny Mozes in 2003 and found love with Christine Marinoni the following year.

He is the younger brother of Samuel Joseph, now known as Seph. However, before his mother’s romance began, the actress considered whether Christine Marinoni could care for her kids.

The actress, who was more concerned about how a potential partner would treat her kids rather than focus on her sexual orientation, revealed her partner proved exceptional. Cynthia Nixon felt her partner made their family so much better.

Cynthia’s eldest, Samuel, was the first to call Christine “Ma.” Charles, her youngest child then, followed suit, but his young mind took some time to wrap around having two moms.

Charles Ezekiel Mozes’s Teachers Were the First to Help Him Understand His Family’s Dynamic

Charles’s understanding of his family dynamic went through a series of stages, as his mom observed , “It was like Charlie was trying to navigate what everybody’s assumptions about him and his family were at age 3. It was amazing.”

Charles’s teachers were the first to refer to Cynthia and Christine as “Charlie’s moms.” When that happened, he returned home from school one day and said to Christine, “You’re my mommy too!”

Christine Marinoni and Cynthia Nixon pose at the opening night after party for The New Group Theater production of “The True”at Yotel’s Green Fig Urban Eatery on September 20, 2018, in New York City | Source: Getty Images

Cynthia then started referring to Christine as “Mama Christine” when talking to her kids, but Charles came up with another name. “One morning we’re at breakfast, and Christine is in the shower, and Charlie says, ‘Where’s Papa?’ My daughter says, ‘Papa? You mean Daddy?’ and he said, ‘No, Papa! Christine!'” Cynthia recalled in 2010.

In another encounter, when Charles’s barber told him to ask his dad to give him a little brother, the youngster sat quietly and thought about his response before finally saying , “Sometimes I call Christine Mommy.”

Cynthia Nixon, winner of the award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for “The Little Foxes,” poses with Christine Marinoni outside the press room during the 2017 Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 11, 2017, in New York City | Source: Getty Images

Charles Ezekiel Mozes’s Blended Family

After the couple separated, his dad found love with a woman with two kids from a previous relationship. His dad also remained friends with his mother — famous for her role in “Sex and the City,” alongside Kim Cattrall , Sarah Jessica Parker , and Kristin Davis — leaving Charles with three moms and a dad.

Christine Marinoni and Cynthia Nixon are pictured at the 2018 New York City Pride March on June 24, 2018, in New York City | Source: Getty Images

Charles Ezekiel Mozes Has Two Siblings

Max was carried to term by Christine after both his moms conceived him with a gay male couple. All three siblings were enrolled in New York public schools as their mother did not believe in sending her kids to a school where everyone was rich and famous.