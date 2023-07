President hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing intense criticism from his own family. Jack Schlossberg, former President John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, is calling his cousin’s candidacy “an embarrassment.” Robert’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, is calling him “deplorable and untruthful.” The Kennedys are outraged over claims Robert made about COVID-19. His comments were denounced by many as racist and antisemitic. Kennedy denies those allegations.